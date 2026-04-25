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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scores 3rd fastest IPL ton in punishing knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The 15-year-old once again displayed his rich repertoire of strokes executed with brute force and timing.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 16:39 IST
sportsCricketIPLRajasthan RoyalsSunrisers HyderabadVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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