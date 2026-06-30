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Homesportscricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to debut against England? Skipper Shreyas Iyer drops a hint

In order to bring in the 15-year-old batting sensation, India, in all likelihood, will have to break the successful opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 14:39 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 14:39 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia vs EnglandShreyas Iyervaibhav sooryanshi

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