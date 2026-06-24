Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to get separate changing room during England tour as part of safeguarding protocols

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have a separate changing room on India's England tour due to safeguarding protocols.
Key points
• Safeguarding protocols
ICC and ECB regulations prohibit Under-16 players from using adult changing rooms, necessitating separate facilities for Sooryavanshi.
• Unique maiden tour
Sooryavanshi, India's youngest international cricketer, will experience a first-of-its-kind arrangement during the England T20I series.
• Parental accompaniment
Sooryavanshi's parents are expected to accompany him on the tour to ensure his well-being.
• Dressing room access
He can attend team talks and be in the dressing room during matches, with restrictions only applying before and after games.
• Regulatory coordination
The ECB is working with the BCCI and venue authorities to enforce all safeguarding measures during the tour.
Key statistics
15 years old
Sooryavanshi's age
5 matches
T20I series matches
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Published 24 June 2026, 14:30 IST