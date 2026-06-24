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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to get separate changing room during England tour as part of safeguarding protocols

ICC event safeguarding rules -- along with England and Wales Cricket Board regulations -- do not allow Under-16 players to use adult changing rooms.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 14:30 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to get separate changing room during England tour as part of safeguarding protocols

In one line
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have a separate changing room on India's England tour due to safeguarding protocols.
Key points
Safeguarding protocols
ICC and ECB regulations prohibit Under-16 players from using adult changing rooms, necessitating separate facilities for Sooryavanshi.
Unique maiden tour
Sooryavanshi, India's youngest international cricketer, will experience a first-of-its-kind arrangement during the England T20I series.
Parental accompaniment
Sooryavanshi's parents are expected to accompany him on the tour to ensure his well-being.
Dressing room access
He can attend team talks and be in the dressing room during matches, with restrictions only applying before and after games.
Regulatory coordination
The ECB is working with the BCCI and venue authorities to enforce all safeguarding measures during the tour.
Key statistics
15 years old
Sooryavanshi's age
5 matches
T20I series matches
June 26
Tour start date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 24 June 2026, 14:30 IST
sportsSports NewsCricket newsIndian Cricket teamCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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