Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to get separate changing room during England tour as part of safeguarding protocols

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have a separate changing room on India's England tour due to safeguarding protocols.

Key points

• Safeguarding protocols ICC and ECB regulations prohibit Under-16 players from using adult changing rooms, necessitating separate facilities for Sooryavanshi.

• Unique maiden tour Sooryavanshi, India's youngest international cricketer, will experience a first-of-its-kind arrangement during the England T20I series.

• Parental accompaniment Sooryavanshi's parents are expected to accompany him on the tour to ensure his well-being.

• Dressing room access He can attend team talks and be in the dressing room during matches, with restrictions only applying before and after games.