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Homesportscricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will break Chris Gayle's record for most IPL sixes: Anil Kumble

The 15-year-old opener has already smashed 53 sixes this season, leaving him just six short of Gayle's long-standing record of 59 maximums in a single IPL edition.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 09:26 IST
sportsCricketIPLVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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