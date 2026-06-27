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Homesportscricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will handle attention well, fame & flash don’t affect him: Kumar Sangakkara

Sangakkara, who has seen Sooryavanshi from close quarters in the IPL, says the young batter will be a force not just for India but also for world cricket.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 10:50 IST
sportsCricketRajasthan RoyalsKumar SangakkaraVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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