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Homesportscricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 11-ball fifty rewrites history; scores 94 off 29 against Sri Lanka A

The Indian teenager was also on the cusp of hitting the joint fastest List A century but was caught at mid-off in the ninth over with the score reading 132.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 06:27 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 06:27 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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