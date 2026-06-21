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Homesportscricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's power play helps India A secure 66-run win over Sri Lankans

Sooryavanshi’s romp, which also contained an 11-ball 50, the fastest in List A cricket, guided India A to a massive 377 for nine.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 13:48 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 13:48 IST
sportsCricketIndiaSri LankaVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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