Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's power play helps India A secure 66-run win over Sri Lankans

<p>Dambulla: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Vaibhav%20Sooryavanshi">Vaibhav Sooryavanshi </a>showcased his astonishing talent and big-match temperament with a 29-ball 94, laying the foundation for India A’s lopsided 66-run over Sri Lanka A in the tri-series final here on Sunday.</p>.<p>Sooryavanshi’s romp, which also contained an 11-ball 50, the fastest in List A cricket, guided India A to a massive 377 for nine.</p>.<p>Sri Lanka A mustered 311 all out in reply as pacer Yash Thakur (3/45) and spinner Vipraj Nigam (3/60) inflicted timely blows.</p>.<p>If the hosts had to get closer to that improbable target, they needed a good start and consistent partnerships.</p>.<p>They did not have either of them. Their top three — Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando — returned to the hut with just 75 on board inside the first 10 overs.</p>.<p>Two of the most productive partnerships in their innings was a 53 between Sadeera Samarawickrama (52) and skipper Sahan Arachchige (38) for the fourth wicket, and then a 77 between Wanuj Sahan (62) and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (39) for the seventh wicket.</p>.<p>Those numbers were vastly insufficient in a chase that demanded a scoring rate in excess of eight constantly, and were good enough only to delay the inevitable and help SL to cross the 300-run mark.</p>.<p>Earlier, Sooryavanshi’s blitz too had an air of inevitability to it, as he shrugged off a lean run in this tournament with typical gusto.</p>.Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 11-ball fifty rewrites history; scores 94 at strike rate of 324 against Sri Lanka A.<p>Asked to bat, India A looked set for a score in excess of 400 riding on Sooryavanshi's extraordinary blitz before SL clawed their way back.</p>.<p>Skipper Tilak Varma steadied the innings with a composed 67 off 90 balls, while Anukul Roy (39 off 15 ) and Vipraj Nigam (27 off 20) produced a late burst to lift India beyond 350.</p>.<p>The day, however, belonged to Sooryavanshi.</p>.<p>The 15-year-old from Bihar's Samastipur needed just 11 deliveries to reach his half-century, eclipsing the 21-year-old record held by Lankan Kaushalya Weeraratne, who had taken 12 balls to get to the milestone in 2005.</p>.<p>Having endured a quiet time so far the series, Sooryavanshi walked out with clear intent and unleashed absolute carnage.</p>.<p>His first 11 deliveries yielded 50 runs, reading 4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 0, 6, 4, 4, 6, 6, as he dismantled the Sri Lankan attack from the outset.</p>.<p>He reached the landmark with five sixes and as many boundaries, bringing up the record with successive sixes straight down the ground off pacer Dulaj Samuditha.</p>.<p>The left-hander combined brute force with exceptional timing. He initially targeted the leg side against the seamers before effortlessly opening up the off side once Sri Lanka A stationed an additional fielder on the on side.</p>.<p>Sooryavanshi’s ability to dispatch even good deliveries over the ropes once again stood out.</p>.<p>The highlight of the innings was his lofted shots over extra cover.</p>.<p>Three effortless sixes in that region showcased the bat speed, balance and fearlessness that have made him one of India's most exciting young talents.</p>.<p>Alongside Priyansh Arya (39), Sooryavanshi added 132 runs for the opening wicket and looked well on course to register the fastest century in List A cricket.</p>.<p>However, spinner Arachchige ended the fireworks by having him caught at mid-off in the ninth over. Arya followed an over later as Sri Lanka clawed their way back into the contest.</p>.<p>Ruturaj Gaikwad (40) and Tilak then added 63 runs for the third wicket, but the flow of boundaries dried up considerably.</p>.<p>As India attempted to accelerate in the closing stages, wickets fell at regular intervals, but Nigam and Anukul provided the final flourish. </p>