Vandersay shakes a leg in Sri Lanka win

Rohit Sharma got India off to a customary blazing start on a surface only marginally better for batting than the one two strips away that was used on Friday. The skipper was unstoppable, fours and sixes flying off his bat with Shubman Gill an admiring but not mute spectator at the other end.

In full flight after reaching 50 off 29 deliveries, the skipper was hampered by a seeming hamstring injury for which he received lengthy treatment. He fell not long afterwards to the first of several exceptional catches, Nissanka setting the tone by running to his right from short third-man to snaffle the aerial reverse-sweep.

From 97 without loss, India slid to 147 for six in the bat of an eyelid. Vandersay didn’t do anything flash, just maintaining his disciplines, allowing the surface to do the rest and feasting on India’s tentativeness. The leg before was the preferred mode of dismissal with Virat Kohli, the promoted Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer all perishing in that manner, after Gill was taken by a flying Kamindu at slip as he edged a booming drive off Vandersay.

The writing was on the wall when Washington joined Axar. Like Sri Lanka’s two left-handers earlier, but on a more responsive surface against spinners with their tails up, the two staged a brief rescue act, Axar looking in command until Asalanka took a smart return catch. That was pretty much it, Arshdeep Singh rounding off a poor night in office by running himself out to end India’s misery at 208.

With one match to play on Wednesday, a resurgent Sri Lanka sit on a 1-0 lead.