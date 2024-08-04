Vandersay's 6/33 wrecks India as Sri Lanka carve 32-run win in 2nd ODI

A different result loomed as long as skipper Rohit was at the crease, creaming the Lankan bowlers en route to his 64 off 44 balls (5x4, 4x6).

Unmindful of the nature of the pitch, Rohit cut, swept and pulled spinners Dunith Wellalage and Akila Dananjaya and pacer Asitha Fernando to all parts of the ground in the company of a compact Shubman Gill (35, 44b) as India waltzed to 97 in just 13.3 overs.

But a fatal reverse sweep off Vandersay that was taken by a diving Pathum Nissanka snapped Rohit's stay, and it also put the Indian batting unit in a tailspin.

The 97 for one became 116 for two in 17.1 overs and it transpired into even trickier 116 for three four balls later.

But more shocks were in store for the Indians as they tumbled to 123 for four, 133 for five and eventually to 147 for six.

That was six wickets for 50 runs in the span of 10 overs, and the dance of destruction was performed by one man -- Vandersay -- who came in as a replacement for injured Wanindu Hasaranga.

Gill drove away from his body for Kamindu Mendis to take a screamer at first slip, Shivam Dube (0) failed to pick a ripping leg-break, Virat Kohli (14) did not read a wrong'un and Shreyas Iyer was defeated by a slider.

Dube, Kohli and Shreyas were adjudged leg before, indicating the indecisiveness in their feet and mind.

KL Rahul lasted just two balls before dragging Vandersay's delivery that pitched outside the channel onto his stumps.

Axar Patel (44, 44b) played smart cricket and milked 38 runs for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar to keep India ticking.