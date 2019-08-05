Veda leads Team Kaveri to win

Veda Krishnamurthy’s half-century and a collective bowling effort eased Team Kaveri to an eight-wicket win over Team Sindhu in the Women’s Cricket League clash here on Sunday.

Batting first, Team Sindhu put up 108 in 20 overs. Simren Henry (3-12), Nagma (2-10) and Adithi R (2-27) did did well for Kaveri. In reply, Kaveri cruised to the target in 16.5 overs with Veda top-scoring with 69.

In another game, Team Yamuna prevailed over Team Narmada by 22 runs. Vrinda D’s (40) handy knock took Yamuna to 109/5 in 20 overs. Soumya M (3/2) starred with the ball as Yamuna restricted Narmada for 87 all out.

Brief scores: Team Yamuna: 109/5 in 20 overs (Vrinda D 40, Roshni Kiran 35; Akanksha Kohli 3-20) bt Team Narmada: 87 all out in 18.2 overs (Soumya M 3-2).

Team Sindhu: 108 all out in 20 overs (Simren Henry 3-12) lt to Team Kaveri 109/2 in 16.5 overs (Veda Krishnamurthy 69).