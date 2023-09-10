Venkatesh Prasad deletes tweet calling out 'corrupt guy' after fans relate it to BCCI, reposts later

"There is no debate and doubt on the fact that we have messed up the lead-up to the World Cup. Unreasonable delay in schedule in the first place and if that wasn’t enough changing the schedule hampered 5 matches in the process, if that wasn’t enough a completely non-transparent and inefficient ticket system only encouraging black marketeers. It is a proud moment to be hosting a World Cup and it should have been a great time for the fans but these difficulties for the fans doesn’t look unplanned. It’s time we wake up and not make this incompetence a norm just because “Yes Men” around don’t want to speak up. It is a matter of national prestige," Prasad posted.