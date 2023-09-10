Venkatesh Prasad deletes tweet calling out 'corrupt guy' after fans relate it to BCCI, reposts later

Venkatesh Prasad, a former cricketer from India, recently deleted a tweet in which he called out an individual who had given a 'stamp of corruption' to an organisation that is generally non-corrupt.
He later reposted the tweet after fans connected it to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Prasad did not specifically name anyone or any organisation in the tweet, but his other tweets criticizing the BCCI around the same time made fans draw their own conclusions, as reported by Hindustan Times.
Venkatesh Prasad replying to a user on X said, "That was a general tweet where I spoke about how one person who is corrupt can undo a lot of good work of his organisation and it can have large-scale implications on a macro level as well in any field. Since I was also speaking about the inefficiency of the BCCI around tickets in other tweets, it led to confusion and looked out of context. Hence deleted".
On Sunday morning, Prasad re-tweeted the post on X , "It takes one corrupt, arrogant guy to take away the hardwork of an otherwise non-corrupt organisation and spoil the reputation of an entire organisation & the impact isn’t just micro but at a macro level. This is true in every field, be it politics,sports, journalistm, corporate".
"There is no debate and doubt on the fact that we have messed up the lead-up to the World Cup. Unreasonable delay in schedule in the first place and if that wasn’t enough changing the schedule hampered 5 matches in the process, if that wasn’t enough a completely non-transparent and inefficient ticket system only encouraging black marketeers. It is a proud moment to be hosting a World Cup and it should have been a great time for the fans but these difficulties for the fans doesn’t look unplanned. It’s time we wake up and not make this incompetence a norm just because “Yes Men” around don’t want to speak up. It is a matter of national prestige," Prasad posted.
He had posted two more tweets that might have contributed to the confusion, both discussing the topics related to the upcoming ODI World Cup.