Venkatesh puts Karnataka on top

M Venkatesh is so green to first-class cricket etiquette that he had to be told by his teammates to wave the ball to the sparsely populated P3 Stand at the M Chinnaswamy stadium after picking up a fifer on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old reluctantly held up the ball with a self-effacing smile as he led his applauding Karnataka teammates off the field.

Also Read: Shreyas' ton headlines Karnataka's domination

On his first day as a first-class cricketer - one which came about because V Koushik sat out due to a back spasm - he finished with figures of 5 for 36 from 14 overs.

Perhaps it was introversion. Perhaps it was because some of the wickets were gifted on a platter. Either way, his effort helped Karnataka bowl Uttarakhand out for 116 on Day One of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal tie here.

Karnataka’s response was impressive too with R Samarth (54 n.o.) and Mayank Agarwal (65 n.o) carrying them to 123 for no loss from 26 overs to lead the already-uninspired opponents by 7 runs in the five-day game.

Safe to say, Agarwal’s men are most likely going to wrap this one up quickly.

The assessment doesn’t come from the fact that Uttarakhand were bowled out cheaply. It has more to do with the fact that save for Kunal Chandela (31), not a single batter didn’t/ couldn’t put a price on their wicket.

Case in point is the three atrocious shots which yielded Venkatesh his first three wickets. The youngster’s military-medium grew consistent with time, but at the start, he didn’t look the part.