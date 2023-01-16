Viacom18 wins Women's IPL media rights for 2023-2027 period at Rs 951 crore

Viacom18 on Monday won the media rights of Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) for the period of 2023-2027. At an auction in Mumbai on Monday, Viacom18 won the rights with a bid of Rs 951 crore, which translates to a per match value of Rs 7.09 crore.

"Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women's @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed Rs 951 crore which means per match value of Rs 7.09 crore for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women's Cricket," tweeted BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Earlier this year, Viacom18 shelled out Rs 23,758 crore to claim digital rights (packages B & C) for the Indian subcontinent for IPL media rights 2023-27. Viacom18 further won the Australia, South Africa and United Kingdom rights for the same period.

They also have broadcast rights of the ongoing SA20 franchise league and Indian broadcast rights of international cricket in South Africa from 2024-31.

"After pay equity, today's bidding for media rights for Women's IPL marks another historic mandate. It's a big and decisive step for empowerment of women's cricket in India, which will ensure participation of women from all ages. A new dawn indeed! #WIPL @ICC @BCCIWomen," added Shah.

After holding Women's T20 Challenge as an exhibition event from 2018 to 2022, the BCCI is all set to launch the inaugural edition of the Women's IPL, a five-team affair with the inaugural edition set to be played in March 2023. Various reports have suggested that the BCCI will unveil the five WIPL franchises on January 25.

The BCCI had put out a tender document on January 3, asking for "reputed entities" to acquire the right to own and operate a team in Women's IPL, through a tender process. It asked for interested parties to make a non-refundable payment of Rs 5 lakh (USD 6000 approx.) by January 21 to claim the "invitation to tender" for the same.