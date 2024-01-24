Vidwath boost for Karnataka as Padikkal joins India A

Bengaluru: Karnataka will be without the services of their in-form batter Devdutt Padikkal for their fourth Ranji Trophy match against Tripura, but their attack was boosted by the return of Vidwath Kaverappa who was released by India A squad.
The Group C tie begins on January 26 in Agartala.
Already without the services of senior batter Manish Pandey, who is injured, Karnataka batting will receive a touch of experience with the return of opener R Samarth who missed the third match against Goa in Mysuru. Dega Nischal had replaced Samarth but there is a doubt over the former as well due to an injury, similar to that of Pandey, according to State chief selector J Abhiram.
While KV Aneesh is set to replace Pandey, Kishan Bedare may come in for Nischal if the opener doesn't recover in time.
In good news, however, Vidwath will bolster the pace set up, which includes Vyshak Vijaykumar and V Koushik.
Also, there will be a change in the spin personnel as Hardik Raj will replace left-arm spinner Shubhang Hegde who was dropped after the third match.
It's evident that the management is trying to bring in more young talent into the side so as to assist in the transition phase as and when the seniors exit.
That said, this amount of movement - even if inadvertent in some cases - doesn't bode well for the psyche of the former champions. More over, they have already suffered one loss and managed to pick up only three points against Goa in their previous encounter.