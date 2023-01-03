Vidwath salvages day for Karnataka

On a pitch where dropping catches was as good as inviting disaster, Karnataka appeared headed for one before Vidwath Kaverappa (3/54) partially salvaged the day for the hosts with the second new ball.

Looking at the pattern of fall of wickets, it was evident that using the new ball to good effect was crucial on a pitch that has plenty of runs in store. And Karnataka's decision to bowl first was immediately justified by their new-ball bowlers Vidwath and Ronit More's replacement V Koushik who prised out both the openers by the third over of the innings.

Subsequently, the two seamers kept the pressure on, maintaining nagging lines and lengths. The travails of the visiting batsmen against the new ball indicated a quick end to their innings, but little did Karnataka know it would turn into a long, frustrating day for them.

Chhattisgarh finished the day at 267/5 in 90 overs, with Ashutosh Singh, who was reprieved on 1, keeping vigil at 118 (273b, 18x4, 1x6). It could have been worse for Karnataka had Vidwath not removed Amandeep Khare (93, 191b, 13x4) and Sumit Ruikar (0) in the space of three balls in his first over with the second new ball during the extended play of the final session.

In the first session, Karnataka seamers were unlucky on several occasions not to nick the bat while a few edges either fell short or went abegging. One such catch was that of Ashutosh who was grassed by Vishal Onat at gully.

Chhattisgarh made Karnataka pay for their moment of indiscretion on the field, forging a 210-run partnership (264m, 391b) for the fourth wicket. With the pacers rendered ineffective once the ball went soft and spinners unable to purchase anything from the opening day surface, Chhattisgarh batsmen grew in confidence... as did the total.

Skipper Mayank Agarwal made frequent changes, used his bowlers from different ends in desperate search for a breakthrough but Ashutosh and Khare neutralised every move.

Ashutosh had consumed 43 balls for his first run but scored at a relatively faster clip as the innings wore on. Both the batsmen looked completely at ease facing spinners Shreyas Gopal and K Gowtham, who between them conceded 129 runs in 32 overs. While leggie Shreyas was repeatedly cut and steered late between point and third man area, Gowtham was either flicked or driven in the "v".

Agarwal summoned the new ball after 84.4 overs and Vidwath struck twice in the 86th over. With the ball just 5.2 overs old and still hard, Karnataka will hope to make the most of it on the second morning.