Vijay cries foul over 'poor treatment'

Opening batsman Murali Vijay, who was ignored after India’s tour of Australia last year, said the national selectors have left him in wilderness. The stylish right-handed batsman, who has played 61 Tests, felt there should be a platform for dropped players to make their way back to the senior team.

“I am really happy to see Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal do well as openers in Tests. But I feel they (selectors) should give fair opportunities at a decent level to players who have been dropped than criticising them. The openers who are in the wings should be taken care too,” Vijay told reporters here after Tamil Nadu’s second day’s play of the Group B Ranji Trophy encounter against Karnataka on Tuesday.

Vijay, who has maintained that there is a clear communication gap between the selectors and the players, said he was hurt by his exclusion from the national contract list. “It’s a hard pill to swallow. We should have a structure where we are told if we perform well in certain tournaments we will be considered again. I feel those who have been dropped have been left in the wilderness,” said Vijay, who has 3982 Test runs at an average of 38.28.

The Tamil Nadu senior further spoke about having a parameter to judge players who are sidelined. “I feel there should be two Indian teams, to be honest. This is my idea. The main players can play the main series. Playing domestic cricket alone, for a cricketer who has played for India, is not going to help. Am I improving myself as a cricketer? After Ranji Trophy, what next? Is there a parameter where I can play outside leagues? Is there a parameter where I can challenge myself and explore more?.”

The 35-year-old stressed that he is still relevant. “I am ready to play in the middle order in the one-dayers so why has it not been considered? Selectors have their own set of things. I have told the selectors, when Sandeep Patil was there, that I am ready to play anywhere. It’s disappointing when you have the skill and when you have the opportunity to do at the higher level but you are playing a level down,” he reasoned.

Vijay, a veteran of 134 first-class matches, said that he was happy with Sourav Ganguly taking the post of the BCCI president. “I am looking forward for his stint. He is a strong personality. One thing for sure he is a players' man. He has done well as a captain and as an administrator hopefully he will bring a structure for cricketers to do well,” he said.