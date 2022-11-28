Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad smacks 7 sixes, scores 43 runs in one over

Mumbai batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday (November 28) created history by smacking seven sixes an over at the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy league match.

Gaikwad smashed seven sixes and scored 43 runs within an over against Uttar Pradesh's spinner Shiva Singh, at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, in Ahmedabad.

Gaikwad scored 220 (159) and Maharashtra finished the 50-over innings with 330 for 5.