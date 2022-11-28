Gaikwad smacks 7 sixes, scores 43 runs in one over

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad smacks 7 sixes, scores 43 runs in one over

Gaikwad scored 220 (159) and Maharashtra finished the 50-over innings with 330 for 5

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 28 2022, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 14:03 ist

Mumbai batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday (November 28) created history by smacking seven sixes an over at the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy league match.

Gaikwad smashed seven sixes and scored 43 runs within an over against Uttar Pradesh's spinner Shiva Singh, at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, in Ahmedabad.

Gaikwad scored 220 (159) and Maharashtra finished the 50-over innings with 330 for 5. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

sports
Cricket
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Ruturaj Gaikwad

What's Brewing

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

When dogs run for a cause

When dogs run for a cause

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

 