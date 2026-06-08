Vikrama Raju, man who officiated the famous tied Test

<p>Bengaluru: Vikrama Raju, better known to the cricketing world as one of the two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/golden-moment-50-years-of-shaping-umpires-futures-fortunes-3705025">umpires </a>who stood in the famous tied Test between India and Australia in then Madras (now Chennai) in September 1986, passed away due to age-related illness in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> on Sunday. He was 92.</p>.<p>Raju, who worked with Deccan Herald and Prajavani in the circulation department for over three decades but followed his passion for umpiring simultaneously, became a part of cricketing folklore as the one who gave India’s last man Maninder Singh out LBW to Australia spinner Greg Matthews when the scores between the two nations were even. In Test cricket’s 149-year history, it remains as one of the two tied matches with the other being between Australia and West Indies at Brisbane in Dec 1960.</p>.<p>“It was a perfect decision, and there was no DRS those days,” recalled Raju, born on New Year’s Day in 1934, in an interaction with this publication a few years ago. “(Ravi) Shastri should not have taken the single, and we would have won,” he added.</p>.'Third team of a match': How umpires shape Cricket more than you think.<p>After Australia declared their second innings at 170/5 at Chepauk, India went about their pursuit of the 348-run target in right earnest before losing their way with a middle-order collapse. Ravi Shastri then engineered a fightback, but the fascinating game was back on the edge when Shivlal Yadav departed with four runs to get. Shastri then scored a two and a single to stunningly give Maninder the strike. Mathews struck a nervous Maninder flush on the pads, and as the Australians went up in appeal, so did Raju’s index finger, leaving the Indians flummoxed. Raju never officiated in a Test match again.</p>.<p>While a lot has been spoken and written about the famous Test, Raju, who started umpiring in the 1950s at local leagues in Bengaluru before graduating to Ranji Trophy level in 1959, also stood in another tied international. Six months after the infamous Test, Raju was in the middle when the ODI between India and Pakistan in Hyderabad ended in a tie after Abdul Qadir was run out. This time though, Raju was not the man in the spotlight with his colleague Sunit Ghosh ruling Qadir out. For the record, India were declared winners for losing a wicket less than Pakistan’s seven.</p>.<p>Raju, who joined <span class="italic">DH</span>&PV in the early 1960s before retiring in 1995, lived in Bengaluru for the longest of times before shifting to Mysuru a few years ago. He suffered a fall on Sunday morning at his home when his family rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to internal bleeding. He’s survived by his wife, son, daughter, and two grandchildren.</p>