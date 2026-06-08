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Homesportscricket

Vikrama Raju, man who officiated the famous tied Test

Raju worked with Deccan Herald and Prajavani in the circulation department for over three decades but followed his passion for umpiring simultaneously.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 20:57 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 20:57 IST
India NewsCricketTest cricketMysuruobit

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