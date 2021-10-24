Viral Pakistani cricket fan is in Dubai to support his team and he can't keep calm

Momin Saqib, a die-hard cricket fan who went viral with his comical but sincere rant towards the Pakistan cricket team after its defeat against India in 2019, is now in Dubai for the wildly anticipated India vs Pakistan match later today. The internet will now sit and wait for his reaction.

He is so excited about the match that his latest video shows him sitting in an empty stadium, watching the pitch with utmost concentration, as if the match is already on. His friend taps him on the shoulder and asks what he is watching, to which Saqib responds saying, "See that pitch? When you're a real cricket fan, you'll be able to see the match two days before it actually starts."

Saqib's Instagram feed throughout October has been a buildup to this match, with him screaming on the streets of London regarding this match to anyone who would listen.

The cricket fanatic explains that there are only two matches that everyone remembers: an India vs Pakistan match and the one at the end of Aamir Khan's Lagaan movie.

In 2019, Saqib shot to fame among cricket fans for his authentic and hilarious reaction to his team's defeat in the video 'Maaro mujhe maaro'. "Tell them (Pakistan cricket players) to leave cricket and fight 'Dangal' instead. There is no fitness! I heard they ate burgers last night. What is happening! We (fans) spend so much time and money to support them and this is what we get!" Saqib had said in a mocking crying tone.

Many Pakistan fans, waiting for a victory against India in any World Cup cricket match, related to his monologue.

Before every global event, there is always a lot of hullabaloo from the Pakistan corner but till date, they haven't beaten India in either 50-over or T20 World Cup games.