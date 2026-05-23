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Homesportscricket

Virat Kohli enjoys aggressive Australian-style intensity on field: Irfan Pathan

'Virat Kohli has always enjoyed playing cricket with that aggressive Australian-style intensity, a bit of banter, competitiveness, and emotion on the field,' Pathan said.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 08:44 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketIPLIrfan Pathan

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