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Homesportscricket

Virat Kohli highest grosser in IPL history, KKR most valuable franchise: Report

The combined valuation of all 10 Indian Premier League franchises stands at Rs 1.63 lakh crore.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 15:21 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 15:21 IST
sportsVirat KohliKKRCricketRCB

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