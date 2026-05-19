Virat Kohli highest grosser in IPL history, KKR most valuable franchise: Report

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/money-can-put-players-in-comfortable-space-virat-kohli-urges-youngsters-for-long-term-commitment-to-cricket-4008865">Virat Kohli</a> has emerged as the highest earner in the 18-year-old IPL's history, grossing Rs 230 crore from his association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as per a report published on Tuesday.</p><p>The combined valuation of all 10 Indian Premier League franchises stands at Rs 1.63 lakh crore, the report by Fanatic Sports and Hurun has said.</p><p>The Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders leads with a valuation of over Rs 19,200 crore, followed by the Ambanis-owned Mumbai Indians at Rs 18,400 crore and Chennai Super Kings at Rs 18,400 crore, the report said.</p><p>Interestingly, the average valuation of an IPL team is projected to jump to USD 15 billion by 2032 from the present USD 1.8 billion, the report, which comes amid a heightened interest in deal-making among franchisees, said.</p><p>"India is standing at the base of that curve right now. Talent is being manufactured at the grassroots. Capital is arriving at the top. A billion-plus consumers are about to have the income to participate in between," Hurun India's Founder and Chief Researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said.</p>.'If I've to prove my worth and value, that place is not for me': Virat Kohli.<p>Rohit Sharma with earnings of Rs 227.2 crore and MS Dhoni at Rs 200 crore follow Kohli in all-time IPL earnings, the report said.</p><p>In contrast, among women cricketers, Smriti Mandhana tops Women's Premier League with cumulative earnings at Rs 13.7 crore till now and the top-10 women players have earned just Rs 90 crore till now.</p><p>In the case of hockey, the country's national sport, the contrasts are even starker.</p><p>Defender Harmanpreet Singh commands the highest salary in the Hockey India League with a salary of Rs 78 lakh, followed by the Rs 72 lakh grossed by Abhishek Nain, a forward, and Rs 70 lakh by midfielder Hardik Singh, the report said.</p><p>Hockey, however, scores on delivering young talent with players such as 14-year-old Ketan Kushwaha and two 15-year-olds, Purti Ashish Tani and Rahul Yadav, the report said.</p><p>Looked at from a geographical perspective, the sport which has won India big laurels in Olympics, also wins from a grassroot relevance perspective, the report said, pointing out how a single town in Odisha (Sundargarh) contributes 12 athletes in the list.</p><p>The overall list tracks 1,323 elite athletes from 504 cities, 181 states/provinces, and 53 countries across 59 teams in six leagues across sports.</p>