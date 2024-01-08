A right call or a regressive move?

Bengaluru: With every step forward, Indian selectors appear to take two steps backward thus restoring the status quo. The latest one is accommodating Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20I squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan.
Whether by design or happenstance, the veteran duo was kept out of the T20I scheme of things for more than a year following India’s loss to England in the T20 World Cup semifinal in November 2022.
In the meantime, Hardik Pandya led the side, and when he got injured Suryakumar Yadav was handed the reins in the last two T20I series (vs Australia at home and vs South Africa in away rubber).
Yes, both Hardik and Surya are not available now due to injuries and Ruturaj Gayakwad is yet to recover after sustaining a broken finger on the tour of South Africa.
But there was no crying need to summon the services of Rohit and Kohli as India have enough batting depth when it comes to limited-overs cricket.
However, the decision to include the two in the ultra-abridged version has a larger import: the two white-ball greats want to have one final shot at World Cup glory (T20 World Cup in June) and the Ajit Aagarkar-led selection committee has obliged.
A lot will also depend on their performance in the upcoming Indian Premier League but the message is clear that the current and former captains are very much back in India’s T20 set-up.
Since the heart-breaking defeat in the T20 WC semifinal, Rohit has been vocal about the need to change the batting approach at the top of the order. He thought India were too conservative in a format that demanded a fearless game.
With even Test cricket embracing aggressive batting, India’s T20 game was a far cry from what the rest of the world has moved on to. Rohit walked the talk during the ODI World Cup and scored 597 runs at a strike rate of nearly 126, the highest among Indian batters with a minimum score of 50 for the tournament.
Overall, he was only behind Glenn Maxwell (150.37), Heinrich Klaasen (133) and Travis Head (127) for batters with a minimum score of 200. There is an impression that he could be as impactful at the T20 WC but what about Kohli?
He was great during the ODI World Cup but the format and Rohit’s brisk starts allowed him to play the game he is adept at. Does the present-day T20 style grant him the same luxury?
His stats in the shortest format are excellent (M: 115, Runs; 4008, HS: 122*, Avg: 52.73, SR: 137.96, 100s: 1, 50s: 37) but most of those runs came when T20 wasn’t played the way it is today.
Kohli isn’t a power-hitter in the mould of Glenn Maxwell nor does he manipulate the field like Suryakumar; so, on the slow pitches of the Caribbean, would he find it hard to manufacture big shots? Evidence suggests so, but then how can you pick Rohit and not Kohli? The stalwarts come in a package, so prudence be damned.
So where does that leave Tilak Verma who offers a left-handed option in the middle-order? Will Rinku Singh's spot be certain as a finisher, a job he has done with aplomb so far? Can Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer feel secure about their places in the playing XI? What message is being conveyed to those who have been tried, and proven their mettle since the last T20 WC?
India may or may not win this year’s T20 World Cup but the step is regressive irrespective. This has once again underlined the fact that India can’t decisively get rid of superstar-syndrome.
You can’t fault players for wanting to play but that’s why we have paid selectors whose job is to make tough calls in the best interest of the team without considering reputations and the repercussions thereafter.
At the same time, we can’t ignore the commercial aspect of the move. With the IPL not too far away, neither the franchises nor the broadcasters would want Rohit and Kohli to be seen as spent T20 forces insofar as international cricket is concerned as it has the potential to hurt them financially.
And it’s quite possible, as rumours suggest, that the selection of the two was taken out of the selectors’ hands.