A right call or a regressive move?

Kohli isn’t a power-hitter in the mould of Glenn Maxwell nor does he manipulate the field like Suryakumar; so, on the slow pitches of the Caribbean, would he find it hard to manufacture big shots? Evidence suggests so, but then how can you pick Rohit and not Kohli? The stalwarts come in a package, so prudence be damned.

So where does that leave Tilak Verma who offers a left-handed option in the middle-order? Will Rinku Singh's spot be certain as a finisher, a job he has done with aplomb so far? Can Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer feel secure about their places in the playing XI? What message is being conveyed to those who have been tried, and proven their mettle since the last T20 WC?

India may or may not win this year’s T20 World Cup but the step is regressive irrespective. This has once again underlined the fact that India can’t decisively get rid of superstar-syndrome.