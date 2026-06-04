Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODIs with hamstring injury

<p>Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli was ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury.</p><p>The three-match series begins on June 13 in Dharamsala.</p><p>The second ODI will be played in Lucknow on June 17 and third in Chennai on June 20.</p><p>"He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury," a BCCI source told PTI news agency.</p>.King Kohli elevates his greatness to a new level .<p>The 37-year-old was in stellar form in the recently-concluded IPL where he steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a second consecutive title. He hit the winning the runs in the final against Gujarat Titans.</p><p>Reinventing his T20 game, Kohli amassed 675 runs in RCB's triumphant campaign including a hundred and five fifty plus scores.</p><p>Kohli's absence will take the sheen off the upcoming series.</p><p>Though the former India captain is now a one-format player, he remains a top draw for fans worldwide. It is extremely rare for Kohli to miss games due to an injury, given his exemplary fitness standards.</p><p>It also remains to be seen if Rohit Sharma is available for the whole series against Afghanistan. The opener was included in the squad subject to fitness after a hamstring injury affected his IPL appearances.</p><p>Ever since both Kohli and Rohit retired from Tests last year, there has been immense speculation on their ODI future. The next 50-over World Cup is scheduled in South Africa in October-November 2027 and they would be included in the squad as per their form and fitness leading up to the tournament.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>