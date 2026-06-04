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Homesportscricket

Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODIs with hamstring injury

The three-match series begins on June 13 in Dharamsala.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 06:09 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 06:09 IST
Virat KohliIndian Cricket teamCricketIndia vs Afghanistan

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