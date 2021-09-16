Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20 captain after T20 World Cup in UAE

Kohli to step down as T20 captain after T20 WC in UAE

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 16 2021, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 18:51 ist
Virat Kohli. Credit: Reuters Photo

Virat Kohli on Thursday announced he will step down as India's T20 captain after the T20 World Cup in UAE but will continue to lead the side in ODIs and Test cricket.

"I've decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," Kohli said in a statement posted on his Twitter page.

For some time, there has been speculation about Kohli's future as white-ball captain especially in the backdrop of Rohit Sharma's brilliant track record of winning five IPL titles for Mumbai Indians.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last five to six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket," Kohli said in a statement on his Twitter page.

"I have given my everything to the Team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 captain and will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward," he further added.

The decision, Kohli said, was taken after consulting head coach Ravi Shastri, his heir apparent Rohit, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

The T20 World Cup starts on October 17.

Virat Kohli
T20
India Cricket
Sports News

