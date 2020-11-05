Virat Kohli turns 32: Wishes pour in for India Captain

Virat Kohli turns 32: Wishes pour in for the India Captain

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 05 2020, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 10:10 ist
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Credit: PTI Photo

Over the last decade, India team captain Virat Kohli has gained prominence as one of the greatest batsmen of the contemporary era.

As far as records go, Kohli, with 42 tons, is next only to the great Tendulkar in terms of leading century-makers in ODIs and holds the record for being the fastest batsman to reach 8000, 9000, 10000 and 11000 runs in ODIs.

As Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday on Thursday, wishes poured in from all parts of the world on social media. 

VVS Laxman took to Twitter to wish the India captain on his birthday. "Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli . May you find ever more joy, success and love," he said in a tweet. 

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan wished the cricketer on Twitter and lauded his "exceptional batting skills."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, revisited Kohli's knock of 254 not out that came against South Africa.

Royal Challengers Bangalore hailed the legend who gave his "blood, sweat and tears" to the team

Here are some others who left wishes for King Kohli:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Virat Kohli
Cricket
VVS Laxman
BCCI

What's Brewing

Will handshakes become history?

Will handshakes become history?

DH Toon | Free Press: Govt (One for the archives!)

DH Toon | Free Press: Govt (One for the archives!)

How astronauts vote from space

How astronauts vote from space

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

 