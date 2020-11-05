Virat Kohli turns 32: Wishes pour in for the India Captain

Over the last decade, India team captain Virat Kohli has gained prominence as one of the greatest batsmen of the contemporary era.

As far as records go, Kohli, with 42 tons, is next only to the great Tendulkar in terms of leading century-makers in ODIs and holds the record for being the fastest batsman to reach 8000, 9000, 10000 and 11000 runs in ODIs.

As Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday on Thursday, wishes poured in from all parts of the world on social media.

VVS Laxman took to Twitter to wish the India captain on his birthday. "Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli . May you find ever more joy, success and love," he said in a tweet.

Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli . May you find ever more joy, success and love. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2020

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan wished the cricketer on Twitter and lauded his "exceptional batting skills."

Birthday Wishes to the prolific @imVkohli. May you continue to bring laurels to our country with your dynamic captaincy and exceptional batting skills.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/FHbq3oFDqt — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) November 5, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, revisited Kohli's knock of 254 not out that came against South Africa.

• 2011 World Cup-winner

• 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in intl. cricket

• Most Test wins as Indian captain

• Leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's) Wishing #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli a very happy birthday. 👏🎂 Let's revisit his Test best of 254* vs South Africa 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore hailed the legend who gave his "blood, sweat and tears" to the team

To the man who’s given blood, sweat and tears to the Red and Gold. To our Leader and Legend, Here’s wishing KING KOHLI a very Happy Birthday!! 🤩🤩 Have a great day, Skip! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyBirthdayViratKohli #HappyBirthdayKingKohli pic.twitter.com/bnPUi7goot — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 4, 2020

Here are some others who left wishes for King Kohli:

Happy Birthday @imVkohli! Hope you have good day and a great year ahead!! 🎈🎂 pic.twitter.com/BPbexTI1OY — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 5, 2020

🏏 21,901 international runs

💯 70 centuries 🤯

🅰️ 56.15 average

🇮🇳 ICC @CricketWorldCup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 winner

🔝 No.1 batsman on the @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI Rankings Happy birthday to the extraordinary @imVkohli! pic.twitter.com/isUV0EfvbY — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2020