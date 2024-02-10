Virat Kohli withdraws from remaining Tests against England

Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian cricket team, on Saturday conveyed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the senior national selection committee his decision to withdraw from the remaining three Tests of the ongoing series against England.

This communication was made on Friday, the day selectors convened online to finalise the squad for the Tests scheduled at Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamshala.

This marks Kohli's first absence from a home series throughout his illustrious career. Despite India's resurgence in Vizag, levelling the series 1-1, selectors opted against substantial alterations to the triumphant lineup.