Virat Kohli withdraws from remaining Tests against England

Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian cricket team, on Saturday conveyed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the senior national selection committee his decision to withdraw from the remaining three Tests of the ongoing series against England.
This communication was made on Friday, the day selectors convened online to finalise the squad for the Tests scheduled at Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamshala.
This marks Kohli's first absence from a home series throughout his illustrious career. Despite India's resurgence in Vizag, levelling the series 1-1, selectors opted against substantial alterations to the triumphant lineup.
The third Test will take place in Rajkot from February 15 to 19. The fourth game is scheduled for Ranchi from February 23 to 27, while the final game will be held in Dharamsala from March 7 to 11.
Recently Kohli's close friend and former South African skipper AB de Villiers had revealed on his YouTube show that the Indian batting ace is missing in action due to the impending arrival of his second child.
"The BCCI has time and again made it clear that when it comes to family matters, it stands firmly behind the cricketer and it will be Virat's call when he is ready to make a comeback," a BCCI source told news agency PTI on conditions of anonymity.
(With PTI inputs)