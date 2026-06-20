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Homesportscricket

Virat Kohli's fitness Test on June 22; Hardik Pandya out of England ODIs

The ODI team will be announced once selectors get final update on Kohli' availability.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 12:50 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 12:50 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketIndiaHardik PandyaEnglandODI

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