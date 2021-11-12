Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy under scanner: Report

The future of Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy is now under the scanner after the skipper recently handed the reins of the T20 format to Rohit Sharma.

Top officials of the BCCI will be having a conversation with Kohli and likely relieve him of captaincy so he can return to his dominant form and focus on his batting, accordimg to an NDTV report.

Speaking to the publication, sources said that the change in ODI captaincy could come as soon as the series against South Africa which scheduled for January 11, 2022. The report added that Rohit Sharma will likely be Kohli's successor with KL Rahul as vice-captain.

Also Read | Rohit to skip entire NZ Test series, Kohli opts out of 1st game; new support staff checks in

Kohli is resting in the first match of the home test series against New Zealand, beginning on November 25. In Kohli's absence, Ajinkya Rahane, will lead the team. It was also reported that Rohit Sharma would be resting during the entire two-match test series against New Zealand since there is very little time between the second test match and India's series against South Africa.

In 2017, Kohli became the ODI captain and has been leading the team in Tests since 2015. Having led India in 95 ODIs, he currently enjoys a 70 per cent win rate which is the best among captains who have led the Men in Blue in 90+ matches. He is also Team India's most successful Test captain in terms of games won.

Check out DH's latest videos: