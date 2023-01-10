Kohli's ton powers India to 373 in first ODI against SL

Virat Kohli's ton powers India to 373 in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) were the other top scorers

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jan 10 2023, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 17:31 ist
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on January 10, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

 Batting maestro Virat Kohli scored his 73rd international hundred as India scored 373 for seven in the first ODI against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

Kohli made 113 off 87 balls to help India set the visitors an improbable target in the series-opener after Sri Lanka put the hosts in.

Skipper Rohit Sharma slammed 83 off 67 balls while Shubman Gill made a 60-ball 70.

Brief Scores:

India: 373/7 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 113, Rohit Sharma 83, Shubman Gill (70).

