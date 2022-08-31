Want to create some great moments for retiring Jhulan on England tour: Harmanpreet

India women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur has said the team would like to create some "great moments" for retiring pace bowler Jhulan Goswami, who is expected to play her farewell match at Lord's on September 24.

The 39-year-old Jhulan will follow Mithali Raj into retirement, after the veteran India cricketer had called it a day in June, bringing an end to a glorious 23-year career.

India are scheduled to play a white-ball fixture against England, comprising three T20Is followed by an equal number of ODIs, with the series concluding at Lord's on September 24.

Harmanpreet, who took over the captaincy from Mithali, said she is eyeing a fitting farewell for Jhulan. When Harmanpreet made her international debut in March 2009, Jhulan was India's captain.

"When I debuted, she (Jhulan) was the captain and it is a great opportunity for me to lead the last ODI she plays," Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by ICC. "We will be trying to create some great moments for her so that she can take back good memories from it."

Holder of several records, Jhulan has played 12 Tests, 201 ODIs and 68 T20Is so far. She is the only bowler to have claimed more than 200 ODI wickets in women's cricket. In the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, she will look forward to adding more scalps to her current tally of 252 and finish her glorious career on a high.

Harmanpreet expressed that a player of Jhulan's calibre is irreplaceable and "is a great example for all of us."

"Her (Jhulan's) approach to the team and (wanting to) do well in every game is something nobody can beat," Harmanpreet said. "When I entered the team, she was leading from the front and I have learnt from her.

"Nobody can fill her place. She used to work hard in her early days and today also, I have not seen her change in the way she trains during practice sessions," Harmanpreet added.

"She bowls two-three hours, which hardly a few do. She is a great example for all of us. There are many who have started playing looking at her. Even I looked at how she prepares before games and how her mindset before a match is and learnt from her. I am lucky to have seen her, worked closely and spent time with her.