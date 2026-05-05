<p>Legendary Indian off-spinner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwin">R Ashwin</a> on Tuesday responded to a troll on social media, saying he wants to live till the day "we stop talking about lineage and caste". </p><p>This comes after a social media user trolled Ashwin for congratulating TVK leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> on emerging as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu. </p><p>The user made a casteiest comment on Ashwin, saying "A Brahmin who is afraid of Dravidian rule."</p>.Riyan Parag vaping incident could have been avoided, says former RR star Ashwin.<p>Replaying to the troll, Ashwin said "Have said it once, I will say it again! Who I was born to wasn’t my choice, thankfully I was born to parents that are beyond great. Leadership is feeling empathetic towards another person’s struggles and enabling growth beyond barriers & that’s what my parents & teachers have taught me. I want to live till the day, we stop talking about lineage or caste."</p>.<p>In an earlier post, Ashwin had congratulated Vijay and said that he was excited about a leader he wanted to follow. </p><p>"Good luck & I would love to go from being your super fan to a leader I would want to follow for what lies ahead."</p>.<p>Vijay's newly founded TVK sprung a surprise, emerging as the single largest party with 108 constituencies in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly. The party fell short of absolute majority by 10 seats and will seek alliance partners. </p><p>Ashwin is known for having a strong social media presence, often interacting with fans and trolls. Currently, he is a commentator in the Indian Premier League. </p>