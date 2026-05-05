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'Want to live till the day we stop talking about lineage or caste': R Ashwin slams trolls

This comes after a social media user trolled Ashwin for congratulating TVK leader Vijay on his electoral success.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:00 IST
Sports NewsCricketR AshwinVijayTrendingTrending NowTVK

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