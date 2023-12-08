Warner shrugs off Johnson criticism as a home summer 'headline'

Melbourne: David Warner has shrugged off Mitchell Johnson's withering criticism of his selection in Australia's test squad as a "headline" for the home summer, saying his former teammate is entitled to his opinion.

In an incendiary column Johnson questioned Warner's place in the side for the Pakistan series, citing his waning output in test cricket in recent years.

Johnson also said Warner had not taken full responsibility for the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal and questioned whether he should be given a "hero's send-off" in the third test in Sydney, which the lefthander has nominated as his last.

"It would not be a summer of cricket without a headline," Warner said at a broadcaster event in Sydney on Friday.

"Everyone is entitled to an opinion. But moving forward, we are looking to a nice test over in the west."

Johnson's comments triggered a fierce reaction in Australian media, with some pundits condemning the former test quick.