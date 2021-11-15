Warner 'spectacle' puts Australia on top of the world

David Warner came into the Twenty20 World Cup after being dropped from his IPL side but finished with 289 runs and a stand out star in Australia's maiden title victory.

Warner smashed 53 and put on a key stand of 92 with Mitchell Marsh, who hit an unbeaten 72, as Australia thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in the final on Sunday in Dubai.

The swashbuckling opener had scores of 89 not out (in the final group game against West Indies), 49 (in the semi-final versus Pakistan) and his third half-century in the title clash to be named man of the series.

"Always pumped, wanted to put on a spectacle," Warner said after his team's first T20 World Cup title win that adds to their five ODI World Cup trophies.

"There were some nerves around as always in a final but great to see the guys deliver."

Also Read | Writing Warner off was like poking a bear: Aaron Finch after World Cup triumph

The left-handed Warner, who was dropped from his Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad after two bad games in September, hit form with a match-winning 65 against Sri Lanka in a Super 12 match.

There was no looking back for the 35-year-old batsman who averaged 48.16 with a strike-rate of 146.70 in seven matches.

"Always felt really well. Didn't get much time in the middle in the two practice matches obviously," Warner said of his preparation into the World Cup.

"But for me it was about going back to basics. Going to hard, synthetic wickets and try to hit some balls."

Australia had hammered New Zealand in the 2015 50-over World Cup final as well.

But their previous best in the T20 World Cup was a loss against England in the final of the 2010 edition.

Warner said their latest triumph will be up there with the last of the five ODI World Cup wins.

"Definitely up there with 2015 (World Cup)," said Warner.

Also Read | Golf and music: Finch hails Australia's success mantra

"Losing to England a decade ago really hurt. These are a great bunch of guys, great support staff, and great support around the world, especially back home."

Skipper Aaron Finch lauded his star performer and revealed he predicted Warner's heroics to coach Justin Langer ahead of the tournament.

"You didn't expect that? I certainly did," Finch said in response to question on who backed Warner after his disappointing IPL.

"I promise you I called Justin Langer a few months ago and I said, 'don't worry about Warner, he will be man of the tournament'.

"He is a great player. He is one of the all time great batters and he is a fighter. He is someone when he has his back against the wall that's when you get the very very best of David Warner. Special finish to the tournament."

Warner has now scored 2,554 runs in 88 T20 matches since his debut in 2009.