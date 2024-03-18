'Warrior' Shreyanka Patil battled through pain to help secure RCB's historic WPL title

There was always something special about Shreyanka Patil.

One can spot that spark when the happy-go-lucky girl, always up for some fun off the field, transforms herself into a fighter once on it. Be it with the bowl, bat or diving on the field to save runs, it is hard to keep Shreyanka quiet.

“I am a different beast when there is some turn,” said the off-spinner after her four-wicket haul that shifted momentum in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s favour in the final of the WPL against Delhi Capitals on Sunday evening.

Following Sophie Molineux’s breakthrough in the eighth over in which she scalped three wickets, captain Smriti Mandhana handed the ball to Shreyanka to spin her magic.

The 21-year-old from Bengaluru gave away four singles in her first over. Her next over (11th) was when Shreyanka turned the tide completely by removing the dangerous DC skipper Meg Lanning (23 runs), courtesy an LBW, that marked the beginning of a batting collapse.

The youngster, who was one of the breakout stars of the first edition of WPL, went on to pick three more wickets to end with figures 4/12 in her spell of 3.3 overs to don the Purple Cap with 13 wickets in eight matches.

She also won the Emerging Player of the Year award this edition.