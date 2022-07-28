Was disappointed in manner I got out in first two games: Gill

Shubman Gill might have been unlucky to miss out on a maiden international ton but was happy that he could convert a good start, something that was amiss in the first two games.

Gill was out for 64 and 43 in the first two games and was "disappointed" that he frittered away the solid starts.

"I was disappointed with how I got out in the first two matches. I tried to rotate strike. After the rain break, we let our instincts take over. I just wanted one more over when we walked out before the last break," said the flamboyant right-handed batter, who remained stranded on 98 when rain played spoilsport.

Gill, who remained not out on his career-best score, said had he got one more over he would have definitely reached the three-figure mark.

"It was bittersweet (mission century). I was expecting to get 100. It was not under my control as it rained, but I was happy with my innings," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony here on Wednesday after India made a 3-0 series sweep over the West Indies on Wednesday.

Gill played a pivotal role in India's success, finishing as the top-scorer with 205 runs while opening the batting along side skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

The Punjab batter was all praise for the Queen's Park Oval pitches that produced big runs in all the three ODIs.

"The wicket played fantastically in all the three games. The wickets were good, I thought the ball was gripping after 25-30 overs but they were great."

The action now shifts to the five-match T20 series between the two sides which begins in Tarouba on Friday.