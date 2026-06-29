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Homesportscricket

Was the answer to India’s batting problems sitting on the bench?

Despite being brought on to the Indian national cricket team, young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not find any playing time over two matches.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 08:54 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketIrelandIndian cricketT20IVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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