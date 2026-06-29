Was the answer to India’s batting problems sitting on the bench?

<p>India’s two-match T20I series against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ireland">Ireland </a>will be remembered as one of the most disappointing results in recent history. Sunday marked the second loss in as many matches, resulting in a stunning 0-2 upset and the biggest talking point of the series remains a question of choice. </p><p>Why was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaibhav-sooryavanshi">Vaibhav Sooryavanshi </a>absent from the batting order over the two games?</p><p>The 15-year old had hit the ground running with his performances in IPL games for the Rajasthan Royals and went on to prove his mettle for India A on slower pitches in Sri Lanka. </p>.Ireland beat India by 1 run to claim historic T20I series win.<p>When he was called up for the senior team prior to the T20I series against the Irish, many were expecting him to put on a show. </p><p>However, he did not feature in either match despite being part of the squad and many fans were left wondering why the country’s current most explosive young talent was benched. </p><p>In the first match, the middle order failed to continue the momentum that Abhishek Sharma had provided, as the scoreboard ticked a pace far less than what they would have liked. </p><p>In the second match, the openers featuring Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson were both victims of a golden duck even as India fumbled to chase a modest target. </p><p>India’s batting order for both games lacked the aggressive approach needed to ensure victories in T20s in modern cricket. </p><p>Apart from half-centuries from Abhishek in the first match and a sluggish knock from Tilak Varma in the second, the rest of the batting seemed lacklustre and riddled with gaps — gaps that could perhaps been filled with Sooryavanshi’s services. </p><p>The teenager’s ability to constantly and consistently attack every ball he faces, spin or pace, and hit it towards the boundary has earned him an impressive reputation. </p><p>Maintaining an outstanding strike rate at such a young age has also earned him comparisons with some of India’s most dangerous T20 batters.</p><p>After India lost the opening T20I, the decision to still keep him out became even more puzzling. When a team like India, who are top-ranked and T20I world champions, lose to a side ranked 12th, changes are expected in the playing 11. Instead, the management persisted with the same combination that struggled across both matches, producing similar problems each time.</p><p>The possibilities of Sooryavanshi completely flipping the script and ensuring a strong batting for India is nowhere near certain, however, what he offers should have definitely been put to the test. </p><p>International cricket presents a different challenge altogether, and a debut would have brought its own pressures, but explosive intent and attacking was exactly what India needed and what India lacked.</p><p>India walked away 0-2, beaten in both matches and left searching for answers after a rare T20I series defeat. While no one can say with certainty that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would have won India the series, his absence will remain one of the defining “what ifs” of the tour.</p>