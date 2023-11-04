Wasim Akram criticises Hasan Raza for accusing Indian bowlers of using 'different and suspicious' balls in World Cup

Wasim Akram heavily criticised former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza, for saying that Indian bowlers in the 2023 World Cup are receiving "different and suspicious balls."
Leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in international cricket, Akram, lashed out at the remarks, saying that such comments could make them humiliated.
Akram talking on A sports, said, “I have been reading about it for the last couple of days. I want to have the same thing these guys are having, sounds like fun because their mind is not there. You will embarrass yourself and you will get us humiliated as well in front of the whole world.”
Earlier, Raza said that the amount of seam and swing that Indian bowlers, particularly Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are producing is surprising. In addition, he also requested a "inspection" of the balls being used by Indian bowlers, reported IndiaToday.
"We are seeing that when they are batting, they bat really well and suddenly the ball starts doing things when India bowl. There have been 7-8 close DRS calls that have gone in their favour,” Raza was quoted as saying.
“The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different and suspicious balls in the second innings. There needs to be an inspection done on the ball. There could also be an extra layer of coating on the ball for swing," he added.
Raza said this following India's 302-run victory over Sri Lanka on November 2 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The Men in Blue bowled the Sri Lankan out for a mere 55 after scoring a massive 358 in the first innings.
Mohammed Shami got his second five-wicket haul in the tournament and also went on to become India’s leading wicket-taker in the history of the 50-over World Cup.