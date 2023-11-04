Wasim Akram criticises Hasan Raza for accusing Indian bowlers of using 'different and suspicious' balls in World Cup

Earlier, Raza said that the amount of seam and swing that Indian bowlers, particularly Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are producing is surprising. In addition, he also requested a "inspection" of the balls being used by Indian bowlers, reported IndiaToday.

"We are seeing that when they are batting, they bat really well and suddenly the ball starts doing things when India bowl. There have been 7-8 close DRS calls that have gone in their favour,” Raza was quoted as saying.

“The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different and suspicious balls in the second innings. There needs to be an inspection done on the ball. There could also be an extra layer of coating on the ball for swing," he added.

Raza said this following India's 302-run victory over Sri Lanka on November 2 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The Men in Blue bowled the Sri Lankan out for a mere 55 after scoring a massive 358 in the first innings.