Wasim Akram slams Pak team director over 'BCCI remark'

Fans and a few former cricketers were not too happy with Arthur's comment that India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad seemed more like a BCCI event than an ICC one because he did not hear enough "Dil Dil Pakistan" in the stadium.

Cricket legend and ex-Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, taking a swipe at Arthur said that he should be talking about what Pakistan's plans were for the World Cup than diverting attention with such comments.



Wasim Akram told Arthur during a show on Pakistan's national channel A Sports, “What did you plan against Kuldeep Yadav? That's what we want to hear, not this random stuff. You can't get away from this.”



Agreeing with Wasim Akram's statement, Moin Khan, another former Pakistani player, said that Arthur was only trying to divert people’s attention. Moin added that, as a coach, Arthur should not be saying such things. "Coaches should speak on matters for which they are appointed," Moin said.

