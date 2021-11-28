Wasim Jaffer points out 'only mistake' Axar Patel made in Kanpur Test

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took a playful dig at Axar Patel, following an impressive spell against New Zealand in the 1st Test at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur on Saturday.

All rounder Axar Patel bowled a brilliant innings against the Kiwis, taking 5 wickets from 34 overs. The slow-left armer even got plaudits from his teammates, including ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was particularly impressed by Patel's spell to Ross Taylor.

However, amid all the praises, Jaffer pointed out the "only mistake" Axar made in the day. Sharing a picture of Axar having a conversation with Ashwin, Jaffer on a light note highlighted on the wrong date on the match ball that Axar was holding in his hand.

Poking fun at the spinner, Jaffer tweeted, "The only mistake Axar Patel made today was putting wrong date on the match ball. 27th November hai bapu."

Axar was quick to respond to the tweet, saying that the wrong date on the match was written by teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who also joined the banter.

Axar Patel bowled an impressive innings on the third day of the first Test match in Kanpur, recording a five-wicket haul, restricting the Kiwis to a total of 296 in their first innings.

The spinner has taken 32 wickets in seven Tests innings for India.

Axar Patel along with Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 3 wickets from 42.3 overs, helped the Rahane-led side secure a 63-run lead at the stamps of Day 3.

