Jaffer points out 'only mistake' Axar made in 1st Test

Wasim Jaffer points out 'only mistake' Axar Patel made in Kanpur Test

Axar Patel bowled an impressive innings on the 3rd day of the first Test match in Kanpur, recording a five-wicket haul

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 28 2021, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 15:24 ist
Spinner Axar Patel. Credit: AFP Photo

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took a playful dig at Axar Patel, following an impressive spell against New Zealand in the 1st Test at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur on Saturday.

All rounder Axar Patel bowled a brilliant innings against the Kiwis, taking 5 wickets from 34 overs. The slow-left armer even got plaudits from his teammates, including ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was particularly impressed by Patel's spell to Ross Taylor.

However, amid all the praises, Jaffer pointed out the "only mistake" Axar made in the day. Sharing a picture of Axar having a conversation with Ashwin, Jaffer on a light note highlighted on the wrong date on the match ball that Axar was holding in his hand.

Poking fun at the spinner, Jaffer tweeted, "The only mistake Axar Patel made today was putting wrong date on the match ball. 27th November hai bapu."

 

Axar was quick to respond to the tweet, saying that the wrong date on the match was written by teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who also joined the banter.

Axar Patel bowled an impressive innings on the third day of the first Test match in Kanpur, recording a five-wicket haul, restricting the Kiwis to a total of 296 in their first innings.

The spinner has taken 32 wickets in seven Tests innings for India.

Axar Patel along with Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 3 wickets from 42.3 overs, helped the Rahane-led side secure a 63-run lead at the stamps of Day 3.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Cricket
Axar Patel
Wasim Jaffer
Suryakumar Yadav
India Cricket
New Zealand cricket
Kanpur

What's Brewing

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

How to choose the perfect pair of headphones

How to choose the perfect pair of headphones

Consent conversations

Consent conversations

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

 