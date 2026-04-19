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Wasn't making mistakes: Varun Chakravarthy blames pitches for form dip, shrugs off criticism

There had also been criticism that he was tinkering too much with his pace and lengths under pressure, but the spinner denied making any major changes.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 16:49 IST
Sports NewsKKRCricketIPLVarun Chakravarthy

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