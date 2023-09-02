Watch | Ahead of Asia Cup clash, India and Pakistani cricketers share light moments

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup, cricketers from both camps were seen sharing some light moments.

Cricketers from both teams were seen interacting with one another in a video posted by PCB on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Star-batter Virat Kohli was seen sharing a hug with pacer Haris Rauf as the duo exchanged few words and laughter. He also met Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan near the locker room. Even the two captains, Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma, were spotted chatting on the side of the batting nets.