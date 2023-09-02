Watch | Ahead of Asia Cup clash, India and Pakistani cricketers share light moments

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup, cricketers from both camps were seen sharing some light moments.
Cricketers from both teams were seen interacting with one another in a video posted by PCB on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Star-batter Virat Kohli was seen sharing a hug with pacer Haris Rauf as the duo exchanged few words and laughter. He also met Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan near the locker room. Even the two captains, Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma, were spotted chatting on the side of the batting nets.
Alongside, Mohammed Siraj and Haris Rauf were also seen discussing the Pallekele pitch, where the match is being played.
Speaking about the excitement around the clash, Rohit Sharma said "Rivalry is there for people to talk about. As a team, what we see is we have an opposition to play tomorrow and see what we want to do. What is going to help us is to keep doing the right things on the field.”
"Pakistan have played really well in recent times in T20s and ODIs. They worked really hard to be No.1, it'll be a good challenge for us tomorrow (Saturday)," he added.
“We have to use our experience to play them tomorrow,” the Indian skipper added.
Pakistan are ranked number 1 in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings, while India are at the third spot.
(With inputs from PTI)