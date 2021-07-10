Batsman's cheeky dance move has Zimbabwe pacer fuming

Watch: Dance move by Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed angers Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 10 2021, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 15:59 ist
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed and Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani. Credit: AP/PTI, AFP Photos

The one-off Test between hosts Zimbabwe and Bangladesh took a rather unexpected turn on Friday, when the visitors' batsman Taskin Ahmed chose to not play a ball and follow it up with a smooth dance move.

A move that would otherwise be seen as cheeky, in fact, drew the ire of pacer Blessing Muzarabani, who was bowling to Taskin.

An angry Muzarabani walked towards Taskin, looked him in the eye, and just as it seemed as they may have headbutted one another, the Bangladeshi, shorter than his counterpart, asked him to back off. It appeared the charged-up batsman even had a smirk on his face while Asking Muzarbani to return to delivering the next ball.

The incident took place on the opening day of the Test and Taskin went on to contribute 75 runs to Bangladesh's first innings total of 468.

