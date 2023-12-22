Watch: Fan asks Dhoni to support RCB in IPL 2024, he replies 'what about CSK fans?'

Chennai Super Kings Captain, M S Dhoni replied to a fan who asked him to support Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League, saying “They are a good team, but how will the CSK fans feel”?

After leading CSK to their 5th title win in 2023, Dhoni had said he would return as the Chennai Captain again for the 2024 season. In the 2023 IPL final, CSK defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets.

Dhoni-led CSK is one of the most successful teams in the IPL. Mumbai Indians and CSK are the only team to win the IPL title 5 times. The Royal Challengers Bangalore team is yet to win their maiden title.