Watch: Fan asks Dhoni to support RCB in IPL 2024, he replies 'what about CSK fans?'

Chennai Super Kings Captain, M S Dhoni replied to a fan who asked him to support Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League, saying “They are a good team, but how will the CSK fans feel”?
After leading CSK to their 5th title win in 2023, Dhoni had said he would return as the Chennai Captain again for the 2024 season. In the 2023 IPL final, CSK defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets.
Dhoni-led CSK is one of the most successful teams in the IPL. Mumbai Indians and CSK are the only team to win the IPL title 5 times. The Royal Challengers Bangalore team is yet to win their maiden title.
During an event, a RCB fan asked Dhoni to support his team in the 2024 IPL to which Dhoni said that all the teams are strong and that it would be unfair to CSK fans if he supported another team in the IPL.
“They are a very good team. But what you also need to know is that in cricket, everything doesn't go according to plan. So If you're talking about the IPL, all the 10 teams, more often than not, if they have the good players, all of them are very strong teams,” said Dhoni.
He added, “The problem arises if you're missing a few players because of injury or reasons like that. So they have a very good team and everyone has a fair chance in the IPL. As of now, I have so many things to worry about in my own team. I'd like to wish every team all the very best. But I can't really do more than that because imagine me going out of the way to help other teams, how will our fans feel?”
In the 2024 IPL mini-auction, CSK bought Rachin Ravindra (INR 1.8 crore), Shardul Thakur (INR 4 crore), Mitchell (INR 14 crore), Rizvi (INR 8.4 crore) and Mustafizur Rahman (INR 2 crore).