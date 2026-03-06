<p>While India registered a thrilling win against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday to book a spot in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=t20%20world%20cup">T20 World Cup</a> 2026 final, an off-field moment involving former Indian captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi has captured the attention of social media users. </p><p>A video of the couple has gone viral where Sakshi is seen jumping in celebration thinking a wicket had fallen, while <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dhoni">Dhoni </a>tells her to sit down since it is only a dot ball.</p><p>The incident happened in the 18th over of the England innings when pacer Jasprit Bumrah was bowling his final six deliveries. Jacob Bethell had registered a stunning century, while a Sam Curran was batting at the other end as England chased a mammoth target of 254. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026| Watch: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya gets angry after all-rounder's dismissal in semis vs Eng.<p>At that time, Bumrah sneaked a fuller ball as Curran attempted to drive to the leg side, but the ball hit the lower part of his bat and struck the ground before going up in the air and getting caught by the bowler.</p><p>Seeing this, Sakshi was excited thinking a wicket had fallen, only for the former skipper to calm her down saying it was a bump ball. </p>.<p>The moment reminded fans of an older interview of Dhoni where he narrates an incident that occurred while watching a match with his wife at home on television. </p><p>Dhoni recalled that a batter was stumped off a wide ball in a match and his wife said that this is not out, as there cannot be a wicket on a wide ball.</p><p>When MSD tried to explain the rules to his wife, she quipped back to the two-time World Cup winner, "you don’t know anything".</p><p>Dhoni said, "We were at home watching a game and there was an ODI going on. Sakshi was there with me. We don't talk about cricket at all when we are together. The bowler bowled a wide and the batter stepped out and was stumped. But my wife said it's not out. By that time, the batter had started walking back. But she kept saying the umpires will call him back as there can be no stumping on a wide.”</p><p>"I told her in case of a wide there is stumping but not when there is a no-ball. But she said you just wait until the third umpire will call him back. By this time, the batter had already reached the boundary line. Finally, when the new batter arrived she said, 'There's something wrong', Dhoni added. </p>