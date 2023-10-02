Watch: Pakistan cricket team enjoys spread at Hyderabad's 'Jewel of Nizam'

Pakistan arrived in India less than 48 hours before their warm-up fixture against New Zealand. The arrival was mired in some controversy after PCB Chairman Ashraf referred to India as an enemy nation (Dushman Mulk), later backtracking on his comment and praising the welcome Pakistan's players received upon arrival.

"The fantastic reception of the Pakistan team in India for the World Cup proves how much love the people of both countries have for each other’s players. This love was evident by the reception arranged at the Hyderabad airport. I congratulate the Indians for arranging a reception of this kind," Ashraf said in a statement put out by PCB.

Since their arrival, the Pakistani players are staying well fed, with a social media post indicating that upon arriving at their hotel, the players tried out the famous Hyderabadi biriyani. As per the team's diet chart, the players will be having grilled lamb chops, mutton curry, butter chicken, and grilled fish while beef is unavailable to all 10 participating teams. For their carbohydrate intake, the Pakistan team has gone with steamed basmati rice, spaghetti in Bolognese sauce, and vegetarian pulao, PTI reported.