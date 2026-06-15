Watch | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi involved in physical altercation as India A lose to Sri Lanka A in Super Over

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaibhav%20sooryavanshi">Vaibhav Sooryavanshi </a>was involved in an intense physical altercation with Sri Lanka A players following India A's defeat in a tight match that went to the Super Over in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri%20lanka">Dambulla </a>on Monday. </p><p>The incident took place after the 15-year-old missed a pinpoint yorker by pacer Kugathas Mathulan on the final ball of the Super Over with India A still needing eight runs to win. </p><p>Sri Lankan players began wild celebrations, while Sooryavanshi seemed upset and exchanged words with the opposition. The teen was seen charging towards the bowler, while one of his teammates Vishen Halambage came in between.</p>.<p>Sooryavanshi was seen pushing the fielder, who in turn tried to charge towards him. His batting partner Suryansh Shedge tried to pull the prodigy away but he continued to engage with the Sri Lankans. Finally, international player Niroshan Dickwella stopped the incident from going out of control. </p>.'100 overs a day': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's secret to success revealed by childhood coach Manish Ojha.<p>As Sooryavanshi trudged back towards pavilion, he looked visibly angry after India failed to chase 19 runs in the Super Over. </p><p>Earlier in the match, India A found themselves in trouble as they were reduced to 143/7 with Mohamed Shiraz and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth picking three wickets each to apply pressure. </p><p>Sooryavanshi got off to a brisk start but his innings was cut short by skipper Sahan Arachchige. The southpaw ended with 21 runs off 14 balls. </p><p>However, Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam forged an important 104-run partnership as both batters got to their half-centuries as India A posted a respectable total of 265 before being bowled out with four balls to spare. </p><p>Sri Lanka A looked under control for most of the chase as they raced to 76 runs in the Powerplay. However, spinners Ayush Badoni, Vipraj Nigam and Anukul Roy bowled with discipline to choke the runs and pick regular wickets. </p><p>Sadeera Samarawickrama anchored the hosts' innings with a measured 93, but was dismissed in the last over as Sri Lanka A failed to chase five runs of it, forcing the match into the Super Over. </p>