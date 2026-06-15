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Watch | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi involved in physical altercation as India A lose to Sri Lanka A in Super Over

Sooryavanshi was seen pushing the fielder, who also in turn tried to charge towards him.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 14:41 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 14:41 IST
Sports NewsCricketSri LankaTrendingIndia AVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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