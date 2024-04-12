Watch: Virat Kohli asks MI fans to not boo under-fire captain Hardik Pandya

The discontent among fans seems to have arisen from Pandya's transition from the Gujarat Titans to rejoining the Mumbai Indians and assuming the mantle of captaincy from Rohit Sharma, a move that stirred emotions among supporters. Despite Pandya's commendable performance, scoring 108 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 138.46, there's been a noticeable scrutiny of his batting, especially in crucial situations.

Kohli's intervention

Kohli's intervention during the RCB versus MI clash was significant. As Pandya stepped onto the field to seal the run chase for the Mumbai Paltan, Kohli's gesture ensured that the Wankhede crowd refrained from showering their captain with hostile reception. Instead, Kohli urged them to applaud their skipper, a move that resonated deeply with fans and observers alike. Social media platforms buzzed with admiration for Kohli's sportsmanship, underscoring the essence of fair play and mutual respect in the game.

Ultimately, Pandya's response was emphatic, as he sealed the match in Mumbai Indians' favour with a resounding six, concluding the encounter in style.

(With PTI inputs)