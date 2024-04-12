Watch: Virat Kohli asks MI fans to not boo under-fire captain Hardik Pandya

In a display of sportsmanship and camaraderie, Virat Kohli, of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), stepped forward to support Hardik Pandya amidst the criticism the Mumbai Indians skipper has been facing. Kohli's gesture, urging Mumbai Indians fans to refrain from booing Pandya during their clash at the Wankhede Stadium, serves as a poignant reminder of the spirit of cricket and has been appreciated by players and fans alike.
Why are MI fans seemingly unhappy with Pandya?
The backdrop to Kohli's plea stems from the discontent exhibited by some Mumbai Indians fans towards Pandya. In recent matches, including encounters at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, and the Wankhede Stadium itself, Pandya found himself at the receiving end of disapproving chants and criticism.
The discontent among fans seems to have arisen from Pandya's transition from the Gujarat Titans to rejoining the Mumbai Indians and assuming the mantle of captaincy from Rohit Sharma, a move that stirred emotions among supporters. Despite Pandya's commendable performance, scoring 108 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 138.46, there's been a noticeable scrutiny of his batting, especially in crucial situations.
Kohli's intervention
Kohli's intervention during the RCB versus MI clash was significant. As Pandya stepped onto the field to seal the run chase for the Mumbai Paltan, Kohli's gesture ensured that the Wankhede crowd refrained from showering their captain with hostile reception. Instead, Kohli urged them to applaud their skipper, a move that resonated deeply with fans and observers alike. Social media platforms buzzed with admiration for Kohli's sportsmanship, underscoring the essence of fair play and mutual respect in the game.
Ultimately, Pandya's response was emphatic, as he sealed the match in Mumbai Indians' favour with a resounding six, concluding the encounter in style.
(Published 12 April 2024, 06:27 IST)