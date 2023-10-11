Watch: Virat Kohli, Naveen ul-Haq exchange pleasantries, bring end to IPL tiff

Summing up the incident, Ravi Shastri, who was on air, commented, "Naveen-ul-Haq, Virat Kohli shaking hands with each other. And this is good. The crowd love it. You might have your things to say at the heat of the moment, but this is absolutely great to see."

Fans on the internet too reacted in a similar manner, with many praising the sportsmanship of the two cricketers on cricket's biggest stage.

What had happened between Kohli and Naveen ul-Haq?

The tiff between Kohli and Naveen began in May this year during an IPL match when they clashed during post-match handshakes and even had a heated exchange prior to that.

The clash during the IPL match subsequently spiralled into a social media feud, with both Naveen and Kohli taking oblique potshots at each other, something that continued even in the build-up to the ICC World Cup.