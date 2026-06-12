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Watch | 'You'll never get me out': Sachin Tendulkar challenges daughter, daughter-in-law inside a jet

In the video, Tendulkar is seen batting inside the aircraft's cabin with a red tennis ball.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 09:06 IST
Sports NewsCricketSachin TendulkarTrending

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