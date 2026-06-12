Watch | 'You'll never get me out': Sachin Tendulkar challenges daughter, daughter-in-law inside a jet

<p>The legendary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sachin%20tendulkar">Sachin Tendulkar</a> on Friday delighted his fans on social media by sharing a video of him playing cricket, with his daughter and daughter-in-law, not on ground, but while flying in a private jet.</p><p>The fun clip went viral across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social%20media">social media</a>, garnering attention and comments from his fans. The cricketer's love and passion for the sport was in full display as he took his iconic stance. It also offered a rare glimpse into Tendulkar’s family life </p><p>“No matter what the altitude, the attitude shouldn't change,” Tendulkar captioned the video, playing with words to express his passion for the game. </p>. <p>In the video, Tendulkar is seen batting inside the aircraft's cabin with a red tennis ball. He faces his daughter-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok, the wife of Arjun Tendulkar. His daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is seen sitting on a couch and fielding. </p><p>Sara also playfully appeals for Tendulkar's wicket when she grabs the ball. The former Indian batter says: “You’ll never be able to get me out. You’ll never be able to get me out,” prompting laughter from everyone around him.</p><p>The 53-year-old proceeds to hold the bat upside-down and still connects. “Only way, there is a remote possibility if I bat like this,” he jokes, with his family laughing. </p><p>Sara then puts down a catch and misses an opportunity to get the legend out, leading to more joy in the plane. </p><p>However, on the very next ball, Sara takes the catch celebrates with a loud “Yay!”</p><p>The playful moment from the Tendulkar family went viral across social media platforms, with fans praising the retired cricketer's lifelong connection with the game. </p><p>Several users said that the sport remains an integral part of his identity and that even family trips become an opportunity for him pick up a bat.</p><p>The video has garnered widespread engagement, with fans enjoying the candid glimpse into Tendulkar’s family life and his sense of humour.</p>