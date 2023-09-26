We have done our research: Babar ahead of maiden visit to India

'There has been a lot of criticism on the spinners (Shadab and Nawaz). They have had a few bad days but they are not ordinary players. It is not easy to play for the Pakistan team—they have gotten here on the back of their performances. I have full faith in them.'

The India visas were delayed but is not something that gave additional stress to Babar.

'The visas are here, as far as I know, so we should be good to go. As far as the (player) contracts are concerned, they still being negotiated, but we are hopeful they will work out as the PCB always has our interests at heart,' said the 28-year-old.